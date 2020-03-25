Netflix came out with a new way to watch your favorite shows and movies with your friends.
According to their website, Netflix Partyis a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows.
Junior Isabelle Watson has used Netflix Party once with a group of around 10 other people and watched Step Brothers.
“I like that anyone in the group can pause or play what we are watching and there is a chat,” Watson said. “We thought there was some sort of Facetime as well, but it was just a chat, so that was disappointing.”
Sophomore Delainey Stewart has also used Netflix Party and likes that it keeps everyone who is watching the movie in the same place.
“If one person stops it to make a comment, then the movie is stopped for everyone,” Stewart said.
She also agreed with Watson about there not being a “Facetime” option.
Stewart said she doesn’t like that there’s only an option to type messages to friends and that she’d like some way to have a video chat option as well.
“I think it would be cool to be able to see everyone else's faces, but there is also already a lot going on [on the screen] with the show/movie playing and the chat,” Watson said.
Freshman Makenna Klug liked that Netflix came out with the Netflix Party.
“It makes connecting with people fun and an alternative than just texting,” Klug said.
Klug added that she will be using Netflix Party throughout the break and into the summer as well.
“I think this is a cool alternative to watching shows and movies with friends, but nothing can really beat being there with them in person,” Stewart said. “Since we can’t be together in person, it’s fun to have options like Netflix Party to help us stay in contact.”
How to download and use Netflix Party:
Step 1: Go to netflixparty.com.
Step 2: In the top right hand corner click Install Netflix Party.
Step 3: If using Google Chrome this will take you to the chrome web store where you can download/add Netflix Party to your browser. Click add to chrome in the right hand corner.
Step 4: A pop up will appear and ask you if you’d like to Add “Netflix Party.” Click "Add Extension."
Step 5: It will redirect you back to Netflix Party’s home page and give you instructions on how to get started.
Step 6: Once your Netflix Party extension is installed, go to Netflix and choose a show or movie you and your friends would like to watch and start playing the video.
Step 7: To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends.
Step 8: Enjoy your show or movie with friends
