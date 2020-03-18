Spring break is used as a vacation for students, but this year, eight students chose to travel to help the world.
Alternative spring break is offered by Doane yearly, and it gives students an opportunity to go do something that they don’t normally do. This year, students traveled to Las Vegas to assist the Clean the World Foundation.
Andrew Brown, Assistant Director of the Hansen Leadership Program and Community Service engagement, was involved in the trip and elaborated on the impact that students had.
“Our students not only helped our nation in response to COVID-19 but also the world through the work they did during spring break’” Brown said.
The Doane students assisted in distributing 1,300 bars of soap and 1,200 pounds of hygiene supplies to those in need. Hygiene supplies included shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, face wash, eye masks, and socks, Brown said.
The distribution of soap was key to helping those in need, according to Brown.
“As soap is not a federally subsidized product, this immediate distribution will be very important to those we collectively are serving,” Brown said.
Brown also mentioned the impact that Clean the World is making in helping prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Clean the World Foundation, along with Feeding America and Soapbox Soaps. Both companies have arranged for 1.5 million bars of soap to be distributed to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.
Students who went on the trip were not limited to solely community service but were encouraged to go explore the Las Vegas Strip. Students experienced the iconic Bellagio fountains, went shopping on the strip, rode roller coasters and even enjoyed a free live concert along with a magic show.
Eight students made the trip this year and were able to make a huge difference in the world. Doane offers trips like these annually for breaks, so be sure to read your emails when these breaks are right around the corner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.