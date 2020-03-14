Doane theater’s spring musical Big Fish the Musical will be postponed until the spring of 2021.
The show was going to run April 30 through May 2, at Whitcomb Conservatory.
The musical will not be entirely recast, but any part filled by a senior or any individual leaving Doane will be recast.
Theater professor Rob McKercher will direct Big Fish the Musical.
Doane alumni Alex Wooten will direct the music assisted by freshman Boston Reid.
Anyone who purchased tickets already will receive a full refund.
