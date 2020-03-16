Freshman Gillian Pearson, who goes by Gilly, was recently a part of the National American Miss.
Pearson's first pageant was in January of 2018, thus her pageant career has just begun.
Pearson signed up for her first pageant after receiving a flyer in the mail.
“I had always wanted to try one, and so I started preparing and working towards competing,” Pearson said.
After her first taste of pageantry, Pearson found a larger meaning than she set out to.
“I discovered how these women were contributing to causes close to them. I quickly fell in love with that aspect, the concept of developing a platform and volunteering on a regular basis,” Pearson said. “I keep coming back for; the encouragement and inspiration, the opportunity to improve and the fun and memories.”
Pearson represented Papillion and La Vista as Miss Papillion for 2018.
She now holds the title of Miss Lincoln 2020.
Pearson was most recently involved in the Miss Nebraska USA pageant in January. Though she did not win the pageant, she said she learned a lot from the older girls at the pageant.
Pearson said her favorite aspect of pageants is, “the people I have met throughout the process. Some of my best friends have come through pageantry, and I keep in touch with so many former competitors.”
However fun, though, Pearson said pageants come with a lot of stress. Preparing for a pageant requires a lot of time and money.
“Pageant weekends, or weeks, are demanding and busy. They require a lot from a person,” Pearson said.
The entry fee for pageants is always different and can be hefty. In addition to that, there are travel expenses, hotel prices, excursions and more that begin to add up. Not only is there the stress of performing in front of a crowd of people, but there is the stress of financing it as well.
“For some it may be up to 1,500 [dollars] just to enter. Not to mention the cost of wardrobe, cosmetics like hair and spray tan, and training preparation if you use a coaching service,” Pearson said. “It’s possible to get sponsors to pay your entry fee and partner with cosmetic businesses and gown stores/designers, but it requires a great amount of work and patience.”
There is often a stereotype attached to pageants and those who participate in them. Pearson addressed these issues.
“Pageants give girls of all ages the platform to promote whatever they stand for. They also provide life skills, such as confidence onstage and offstage as they communicate effectively in the interview room,” Pearson said.
