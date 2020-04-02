Junior Mason Morrill will be directing a mainstage production next year as a part of his senior project to complete his theater major.
As a student, the opportunity to direct a mainstage production is huge.
Theater professor Rob McKercher said this has happened less than a handful of times during his almost 15 years at Doane.
McKercher said mainstage productions are almost always directed by faculty or guest directors.
“Mason has a great honor and responsibility for taking the helm on this project,” McKercher said.
McKercher said most theater students specialize in acting or designing, so Morrill’s emphasis in directing is a rarity.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McKercher maintained that Morrill’s project remains on schedule for next year, though the date has not been decided yet.
Students will be able to see the show that Morrill directs just as they can see the other mainstage productions.
McKercher said every student who has been given this opportunity throughout his time at Doane has won an award from the Kennedy Center for their work.
“Every single one of my students who we gave the reins to, as far as directing a production on our mainstage, has won a best director at the Kennedy Center,” McKercher said. “I think we’re doing something right. We are pretty selective, but I think Mason is up to the task. I have no worries about Mason.”
McKercher has high expectations for Morrill’s project.
“Let’s knock on wood here, but hopefully we will keep this string of winning best director at the Kennedy Center going,” McKercher said.
Morrill said he was excited to direct a mainstage production with all that comes with it.
“With a mainstage show comes the full design and technical support of the theatre department, reinforcing the core action of the show and more directly establishing time, place and mood,” Morrill said.
As a student, Morrill has only directed theater on a smaller level, often without many features that come with a mainstage production.
“In the work I've directed since coming to Doane, I have had to direct "Poor Theatre," which means telling a story with only the most essential elements, often not having a lighting, scenic or sound design, even though I really wanted all of those,” Morrill said.
Morrill was not only excited about the opportunity but honored as well.
“The faculty and student designers we have here at Doane craft some of the best work that I have ever seen, so the opportunity to work with them on a show is very exciting and a true honor,” Morrill said.
McKercher said he was excited for what was ahead for Morrill.
“I’m definitely super excited for Mason. He is an exciting young performer. He always comes with a plethora of amazing ideas for us to discuss,” McKercher said.
Morrill had only positive things to say about Doane and his time here since transferring from Johnson County Community College.
“I really want to thank all the teachers and mentors that have helped guide me to the point where I am now: Rob, Jeff and Joel are incredible mentors and educators, and it has been a privilege to learn from and work with them in my time here at Doane,” Morrill said. “Beate Pettigrew, chair of the theatre department at JCCC, is one of the finest directors, artists and educators I have had the honor to learn from, and she instilled a passion and drive for theatre that I couldn't have imagined having before embarking on this journey.”
Lastly, Morrill gave credit to his parents for how far he has gotten.
“I want to thank both of my parents. They have been with me and supportive of my work every step of the way, coming to every show I've performed in no matter the size of the role, and I'm not sure where I would be without their support,” Morrill said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.