Virtual dance classes are available through Put On Your Dancing Shoes Dance Company’s “United in Hope and Dance.”
Classes are being offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for all ages including adults. “Recorded Littles” classes are available for ages three through eight years old.
Free virtual live classes are also being offered over POYDS social media. On Tuesday at 4 p.m. a musical theater hip hop class will be available at the @poydsdanceco Instagram page.
Free virtual live classes have also been made available on POYDS’ Facebook page including Salsa Fever, 1920’s Style Dancing and Kid’s Creative Movement.
“In a time when isolation is important to maintain our health, it is imperative for aspiring artists to stay connected as they pursue their passion for the arts,” founder and owner of POYDS Dance Company Kayleigh Schadwinkel (Hickman) said in an address from the owner on the POYDS website.
For the past year, Schadwinkel has piloted a live virtual dance and choreography program and has been teaching virtual dance classes to students across the Midwest portion of the United States and as far as New York City.
Virtual classes have included all levels of musical theater jazz, ballet, tap, hip hop, basic ballroom, strength and conditioning and more. Classes have been meeting on a weekly and bi-weekly basis.
“POYDS Dance Company is the first studio in Nebraska to have a full service live virtual dance program established before the pandemic,” POYDS announced on their Facebook page. “We are still one of the few studios in both Nebraska and Colorado offering a full-service virtual and recorded dance program for individuals of all ages and dance backgrounds to utilize.”
Classes start at $8 per class for the basic level and $15 for two classes for the standard level. For $32, a premium monthly subscription is offered with unlimited access to a variety of virtual dance classes.
“POYDS Dance Company is built on this foundation of hope,” Schadwinkel said on the POYDS website. “We are determined to spread love and joy during this time to help create a consistent source of regular and high-quality dance classes to unite artists and dancers across the Midwest and be a vessel for hope during this pandemic.”
POYDS’ website has more information on how to take classes daily and has a growing library of virtual dance classes available to individuals of all ages and dance backgrounds. For more information, Schadwinkel can be reached at 308-765-1137 or at poydsdanceco@gmail.com.
Follow POYDS Dance Company on social media for more information on upcoming free virtual live classes.
