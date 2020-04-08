A look into life as a “Doane Chiller”

Almost everyone on Doane’s campus has heard the term “Doane Chiller” before and if you haven’t then let me enlighten you. Doane chiller is someone who came to Doane to play a sport or for performing arts and no longer is a part of that activity. Now even though “Doane Chillers” quit their activity they came to Doane for some of them are still pretty busy people even though they’re not overly involved. So we talked to three “Doane Chillers” to see what being a Doane Chiller actually meant to them.
Q: What’s your major/year?
I’m a senior Double Majoring in Business Administration and Strategic Communications.
I’m in my third year here, and majoring in special education and minoring in psychology. My freshman year I was going to major in secondary education with an emphasis in social sciences, but then the opportunity came where I could get more grants for my tuition if I switched to special education and honestly it was one of the best opportunities I have taken. It has really shown me what my passion is when I teach and who I want to educate in the future.
I’m a junior English language arts major with a secondary ed endorsement as well as an ESL endorsement.
Q: What does Doane Chiller mean to you?
Uhm, I guess just that I am not involved with 15 organizations on campus like some people are.
To me being a Doane chiller means that a person is not involved in a sport or performing arts here on campus!
A Doane chiller is someone that pretty much just like goes to class. They have like no extracurricular responsibilities. I mean, they might be like in like a Greek group or something or maybe like a club. But like as far as like, you know, there's no like speech or there's no sports or like there's no cheer, like none of that stuff. They're literally just here to pretty much they go to school and have like the typical like the college experience.
Q: Do you consider yourself a Doane chiller?
Are you okay with being known as or called that
I guess in a way but compared to other people no. I am much more chill than I was the first two years of college. So I like to think I am in between just because I know a ton of people who overload themselves and do a ton but also people who literally do nothing but class.
1. Sure.
Yes I would consider myself a Doane chiller. When I first quit basketball, my brothers in my fraternity first called me a Doane chiller and it didn’t bother me at all. Now when people ask me what I do or am involved in here, I usually respond with I am an active in Sigma Phi Theta and a Doane chiller.
1. So I personally call myself that.
I mean, now I would. Yeah, after being done speech and everything. I would say almost because even then, like not being an activity I still have quite a bit of things to do. If I didn't procrastinate as much, I'd have quite a bit of things to do at the same time not as many things to do because I get them done If that makes any sense.
1. No, I don't care I mean why would I care what anybody thinks.
Q: What was the Sport/Activity that you came to Doane for?
Why did you quit that activity? (if they’re okay to share it)
Are you okay with making that decision?/ Any regrets?
Basketball and Choir.
I just decided that it took up almost all of my time and I wanted to be able to experience more in my college years. (I am still in choir)
Basketball was one of my favorite things in the entire world. I loved it so much and it was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. There are some days I miss it a lot, I don’t want to call it regretting it though but maybe a little. More so though I am happy with my decisions because I had different experiences.
I came to Doane on a basketball scholarship. I played my freshman year and quit playing about a month into my sophomore year. I had other personal reasons as to why I quit playing basketball, but the main reason was that the coaching staff made me lose my passion for the sport. Growing up, basketball was my release from everything going on in life and I could easily say that it saved my life in many ways, so I never thought I’d see myself quitting the hobby that got me through a lot of adversity in my young years.
1&2. Another reason as to why I quit was because I didn’t like the group of guys that I was surrounded with. I still to this day call them my brothers because they were the guys that I transitioned my life into college with and had a hell of a time with, but I needed to set myself up to be the most successful that I could be and the team and coaching staff just wasn’t the answer for me, so I decided to walk away. I still remember the morning I decided to quit, I called my coach and asked if we could meet in his office to talk and he was out of the office and couldn’t meet so he just had me tell him over the phone. Which in my opinion solidified my reasoning to quit because I felt no support or passion for the game that I loved and realized that I didn’t need to be apart of the team anymore because it wasn’t going to take me anywhere but downhill because of how poorly me and some of my teammates that were working their asses off were treated. Looking back on the decision, I always find myself thanking myself for making that decision because not only did it set me up to be more successful, but I had the time and motivation to do what I needed to do to be the most successful I can be and to grow from the team and sport.
Originally, I came here for football, actually. And I was going to help out with like coaching. By the time I got to Doane I decided that I was gonna be a teacher, because it's a teacher college, and so I was gonna do teaching and get into coaching as well, I talked to Coach Franzen and all that stuff when he was still Coach Franzen. And came here on a football scholarship, they gave me a couple thousand to work.
1&2. I quit football because speech came up and I met this guy named Kennerly Benraty, hell of a character right there, he pretty much got me into speech. So speech is probably the most time consuming activity there is on campus and I’m not even saying that to like brag. But it's just like you're constantly putting pieces together, you know, you have to pretty much go and find your own piece of literature, like go find your own topic and like make a whole speech out of that. Putting a speech together takes a whole bunch of time, it takes days or like weeks at a time. Then once that speech is like together, then it just constantly like polishing it and just memorization and freakin practice and coaching sessions. And practice is like twice a week on Tuesdays for like three hours and like two hours on Thursdays. And then three times a week we have to meet with a coach for at least like an hour. So that's pretty much like five days a week you're doing speech stuff. I loved it you know, like I had a passion for it because it help me be like a better speaker and be able to, like, express myself and you know, in like public speaking you know everyone hates that, but it definitely help me out with that. But it was just too much time. You know, I really tell people, like, I just wanted my life back. When I quit, I told my coaches I like being around them, like Nathaniel is great, they’re great people like probably some of the greatest people I ever met in my life. But I didn't feel like wasting my time anymore and I didn’t want to waste there time either because for speech it’s something that you have to be like all in, there’s no practice squad, theres no like B.S. it and no JV like you're gonna compete every single weekend with world champions possibly or like national champions possibly. You have to bring your A-game, you know, if you want to anyway. But it's just too much, too time consuming and too stressful. I needed a life, I needed a social life, I needed to be able to do things like this (hangout with people) pretty much.
Q: What do you do now that you’re not in that activity?
I have more time to myself and have time to have a job. I also was involved with SPB, TA, and OL but this year I decided to not do those things either. So I am still in choir (collegiate choral) and I work for the Sports Information here at Doane.
During the second semester of my freshman year I rush Sigma Phi Theta and honestly never looked back. So after I quit basketball, I started to invest all/most of my time in the fraternity. And from that, I know I gained more respect and a bigger face on campus because of the opportunities the fraternity offered me. As a junior, I was elected as the president. And also received the W. Stewart Nelson scholarship that has single handedly kept me here at Doane. I also started to invest more time in my job at Target and worked my way up the ranks to become the Human Resources Expert at the Lincoln Southwest Target. Although it has taken me a while to move up, the experience that I have gotten from being in a leadership position for a multi million dollar company has really changed my perspective professionally. Since I am an Education major, I obviously want to become a teacher and specifically in special education, but now that I have a great path ahead of me with Target, I am only a degree (3 semesters away) from being able to hold an executive leadership position at Target and possibly someday be a store director. Both of those paths are big goals of mine that I one day want to achieve and I know those days are coming. It is easy to say that I would not have gotten any of these positions if I had not quit basketball, so I don’t regret quitting basketball one bit because my main focus was to set myself up to be the most successful I can and I am on that path and nobody can stop me now except for myself.
Pretty much I just give my time to like my fraternity Sigma Phi Theta, to my… I could give more time to my education for sure. But like classes, you know, frat stuff and then like the blacks student alliance, and like various activities I'm involved in. Those are pretty much like the main things, so those things and like those side things that my professors might want me to do to help me out as well with like trying to get a job and building my resume. But pretty much I'm just a college student, you know, activities, classes, you know social life. Thursday night at the bar, you know, cause I'm of age.
Q: Is there anyone else from that activity that also quit?
A ton of people have quit basketball.
I wasn’t the first player to quit my sport in my class. My freshman year, one of my closest friends quit a couple weeks in and the team started to trickle down in numbers after him. And in my sophomore year, I also saw numbers from that year's freshman class dwindle down after I quit as well, and even before I quit too.
I would definitely say there is a trend because a lot of people… last year was my first like full year in it… and so like just from what I hear this year, people kind of do quit when school first starts because it’s overwhelming.From what I understand people think high school speech is a lot like college speech and like college speech is like high school speech but on crack. And so a lot of kids do quit and you might have a kid that kinda takes a break, but we all know taking a break in speech means you're not coming back, you know. But some kids take a break like the first semester.
Q: What are you involved in at Doane currently?
Sporting Information Team and Collegiate Choral
I am currently only involved in Sigma Phi Theta. And honestly, that is exactly how I like it, mainly because I am heavily invested in my job at Target and also have an amazing relationship with my best friend here at Doane. So my time is split up evenly and I don’t see myself being apart of another organization or group on campus. Although I have been growing more interested in investing and one of my new brothers who decided to rush Sigma Phi Theta this year whose name is Parker Hansen. He is currently the president of the Investment Club here on campus and I look forward to possibly becoming a member of the club here soon.
Sigma Phi Theta and president of the Black Student Alliance.
Q: Do you think being overly involved looks better on applications?
I mean some people think that yes. In high school, I was never free. I was constantly doing things, too much. Way too much. In college, I also experienced that a bit and I think being involved does make you a more well-rounded person but you also have to actually be involved in what you are doing. Just because it might fill up a resume or application doesn’t mean you actually gained anything from it. I love being involved but took this year to be a little more relaxed. I am a huge people person and I love to be involved and busy and learning new things but as I said, it should be meaningful not just something to put on a page.
See next question for answer.
Yeah, I think it has like its pros and cons because I think people look at it like, oh like this guy knows how to manage there time pretty well, like this person knows how to structure things and they know how to have a lot on their plate and get it all done. But at the same time I might just be like, why did you do so many things that might raise questions like, did you do all those because you wanted to dothose things or were your doing them just to build your resume. I think it is a question of people's personal motives and their character as well. I wouldn't say I don't think having a lot on your resume looks bad because you don't want to have too little though either, but I think it also depends what it is at the same time. If it's a bunch of like pointless seemingly pointless minor activities, I don't think people are going to care about it too much. People look at the big things like were you in a Greek organization or were you like in a sport or like a small club, say you're in a chess club out here and a few other small clubs and you’re just like there, I don’t think they will really care. But say you're maybe like the president of this organization and you organize these things, then that's when it matters. But if you're just have all these minor things on your resume then I think people are going to be like whatever you like good for you, you were involved you made time, with your college career. But if you actually like did things, you know, like held leadership positions I think that's when it would matter even more to have those things in your resume.
Q: Do you think an employer would rather see good grades on your resume or that you were involved in a bunch of clubs and held leadership roles?
I think both are a necessity but sometimes you gain more from doing than if your grades are good (if that makes sense). But having both can show that you can prioritize and that you have good time management skills. But refer to my last answer because again if you join a club or something but you do nothing and mean nothing to you then what is the point even if it fills up your resume or something.
One of my roles as the Human Resources Expert at Target is going through applications and moving candidates onto the interview stage of the hiring process. And one of the main things that I was trained to look at while hiring a new team member for either a leadership position or just a team member, is to look for experience. I have hired about 12 people for leadership positions since getting my position and everytime I interview someone or move them to the interview stage, I always look for their experience in a leadership role since high school and other jobs they may have had before applying. Need I remind you that I was trained by an Executive Leader at my store who has a degree in business and other things. So I know for a fact that employers look at involvement and experience over grades and GPAs time they interview a candidate. And also because that is exactly what I look for when hiring a new team member. I also have to look at how socially advanced they are. And that honestly comes from experience either in college or high school with putting yourself in social situations whether that be clubs, sports, or performing arts.
It almost seems contradictory to what I said, because like yeah, it helps be involved in a lot of things, but also it also depends on your position. But at the same time, one thing I learned the older I get and the more i get through like my college career is like it's not really what you know it’s who you know. But say you're like say you're like in a greek group and then you're helping out with like college to career center or you're an OL leader or like a mentor or some like that and then like all these other things and met people like Quint and like Anita Harkins and like Irene Prince, all these people. Those will give you solid connections to where it does matter, you know all these people but you have like a 2.5, but you just bust your ass in class, people like you as a person and you know that would definitely more than your grades do.If you have 2.5 and all your teachers are just raving about you and have good things to say about you then I don't think your GPA really matters.
Q: Do you ever wish you were doing more than you are now?
I had almost 8 straight years of basically never giving myself a chance to breathe so taking one year to be a little less overwhelmed has been good for me I think. Yes, there are some days I wish I was doing more but for the most part, I think it has been a good thing for me. I have gotten to work a lot more with a job I really enjoy and have had more time to enjoy being with my friends.
There isn’t a day in life where I think I shouldn’t be doing more, but I always tell myself that I am right where I am supposed to be and with the path that I am on, other opportunities will open up, it is just going to be whether I take them or not. Since quitting basketball, I have had a lot of opportunities on campus and in my job come up and didn’t take them and everytime I stay where I am at, I know that it was the right decision because I trust myself whole-heartedly and only make decisions based on my opinions and nobody else’s.
No, because I feel like I've done it all. I feel like I've been the busiest I could absolutely be, like doing greek things and speech things and school and like finals and other things. Like I had strep for like a week last year and missed a whole week of class, but still had to like get ready for like national speech and miss a whole nother week of class for nationals and stuff. And then come back, take finals and do Greek stuff and everything. So it's like no I'm chillin right now, I don't wish I was busier then I am right now and I work too so I'm good.
Q: Words of advice from a Doane Chiller to the masses?
If you’ve been a chiller your whole life, find something or a group you love and give it a try. You don’t have to be overly involved to get a good experience. If you find a bunch of stuff you like that's great and explore but it is so easy to overdo it and burn yourself out. Also, if you are feeling overwhelmed and not actually enjoying what you do, it is okay to take a step back and enjoy yourself and reevaluate what you want to dedicate your precious time to.
If I could tell the students here at Doane one thing, I would tell them to trust themselves and not think of anyone else’s opinions. Because at the end of the day, your life and your decisions are the only things you should be worried about. And along the way of trusting your decisions, the right people and friends will come as well. Ones that won’t judge you off your “clout” or what you wear, but ones that will genuinely care for your success and make sure you get to where you need to be in life. And that for me was Sigma Phi Theta!
Do it. Put it like this man, I’m not killing anybody's dreams, but it's like, you come to NAIA you're here for like a reason. You know, and some people can be good enough to like to take it to some kind of professional activity. You know, I know a lot of football guys, even my home boys like want to make it to that, and I believe in them 100 percent like they can do it if they bust their ass. But that’s like a minority though, majority of people if you’re like in a sport or activity and you know it’s not going to like take you to another place in life and your hearts not really into it anymore go ahead and quit it man. Like you’re sitting there putting all that stress and pressure onto yourself for like no reason because at the end of the day you’re coaches and you know like people might be upset that you quit but they’re not going to like change your life or shatter their world because you quit their sport. You’re here for you at the end of the day, get your education and build the person that you want to be and build those connections that will last you a lifetime and take you to new heights and new places. So if you’re thinking about quitting a sport think about it for a good amount of time, but at the end of the day if your hearts not into it then that’s when I’d so go ahead and quit man, cause then you’ll have so much more free time and be able to do whatever you want to pretty much. You’ll open up a whole nother world to college life just by quitting your activity, so think about it and then do it.