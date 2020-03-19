“ABC 20/20’s Pandemic: What you need to know”, released on Hulu yesterday, answered questions and provided information on the outbreak of COVID-19.
President Trump said, “it's [the virus] not under control in any place in the world,” in a press conference where he announced strict new guidelines to attempt to limit people’s interactions and try to ease the urgency of the situation.
“This is a bad one. This is a very bad one,” Trump said.
In the United States, there have been 10,442 cases with 150 deaths in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands as of today, the Center for Disease Control said.
The United States is behind other countries including China, South Korea and Italy in this pandemic.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says things are going to get worse before they get better.
“When you’re dealing with an emerging infectious disease outbreak, you are always behind where you think you are if you think that today reflects where you really are. That’s not word speak. It means if you think you’re here,” Fauci said, gesturing to illustrate his point, “you’re really here because you’re only getting the results.”
Fauci said the actions being promoted, including self-quarantine and social distancing, may look like an overreaction, but they are not.
Fauci described the pattern of the virus as a curve that continuously climbs until it hits a peak. The aggressive measures being taken in the United States are being done to lessen the peak to a “mound.”
A concern across the nation is the limited access to testing for the virus.
Fauci addressed the concern and said there will be millions of tests between now and a few weeks from now. The tests are available, but the medical community doesn’t have the protective gear to process the tests. He added with containment and mitigation the United States is lowering the risk of running out of vital equipment.
The FDA approved a new test from Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, on Friday that will have results in a matter of hours. 400,000 tests have been shipped and the medical-device maker Thermo Fisher has a goal of producing five million per week by April.
The data from testing will be important in making future decisions. Right now, the proper data is not available to inform the medical community on where the virus is and who is being hit the hardest, Jennifer Ashton, ABC news chief medical correspondent said.
“We need that information to help us make our decisions. Data drives decisions in medicine,” Ashton said.
“There's no guarantee of anything but I can tell you we are going to try our very best with all of our resources, all of the force, all of our might, to make sure that [Italy situation] doesn’t happen but it is going to require the cooperation of the American people,” Fauci said.
Italy is about two weeks ahead of the situation we are facing in the United States and has seen 349 deaths in 24 hours. There have been around 28,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 2,000 total deaths. Italy has more hospital beds and doctors per person per capita than the United States, but its health services, among the highest rated in the world, are overwhelmed.
The number of cases in America is low, but by looking at the patterns in China, the overwhelming majority of cases are in elders and those with underlying conditions like heart disease or lung disease.
Ashton said the average incubation period is 5.2 days but 97 percent of people who develop symptoms will show them after 11 days. Testing is important to find out more information about this, though.
People can be asymptomatic and still be a carrier of the virus. In fact, 17.9 percent of people tested positive with COVID-19 were asymptomatic, an article on Forbes said.
A lot of these young folks might think of themselves as invulnerable, but these guys [younger people] can be totally asymptomatic so you might be very close to a person who is asymptomatic and spread the disease amongst the youth,” Vinayak Kumar, doctor at Mayo Clinic said. “Most important, this is a public health concern so those youth can infect the elderly causing higher mortality rates.”