McNaly makes points on mental health

Not only did Jen McNally’s “When Coffee Isn’t Strong Enough” talk break the record for attendance on Thursday, but was also the first education and psychology related speaker brought in by the Diverse Perspectives Speakers Series.
Around 174 people were in attendance, which is higher than any other DPSS talk this year.
McNally is the Mental Health Program Coordinator for ESU-5.
The DPSS brings in various speakers to discuss different topics including business, athletics, physics, economics and others. But never any education or psychology related speakers, Mark Orsag, chair or the DPSS committee and professor of history said.
“Given the large numbers of both majors here at Doane, this is something that the DPSS committee wanted to rectify,” Orsag said.
McNally’s talk focused on the importance of self-care and how to coach your brain to be a mental powerhouse.
“The main point I want students and staff to know is that it’s okay to not be okay all the time,” McNally said. “It’s important to take care of yourself so that you’re giving what’s best of you, not what’s left of you. Self-care needs to be a non-negotiable in our lives.”
McNally’s talk was interactive and got attendees involved by having them discuss prompts with one another, come up on stage for demonstrations and practice brain training activities.
Having strategies to get mental health on track is something McNally is passionate about.
“I was honored to be asked to present on mental wellness because everyone has mental health,” McNally said. “We all have good days, and bad days - that’s normal.”
McNally graduated from Doane with a Masters in Arts in Counseling in 2006.
“It felt so amazing to be back to Doane and pay it forward,” McNally said. “I felt so thankful that DPSS asked me to present, and we broke the record for attendance.”
The President of the MidAmerica Speakers Bureau, a major booking agency for the regional and national-level speakers, was also in attendance. McNally’s talk was essentially an audition for the Bureau and has been added to the Bureau’s roster since the talk.
“Jen turned out to be one of the best speakers in the history of the series,” Orsag said.
The last DPSS speaker is former Nebraska and NFL running back Roy Helu Jr. This talk will be on April 15 and is open to the public.