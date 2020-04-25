Doane Relay for Life turned virtual this year due to COVID-19 and lasted five days instead of the normal one night.
Doane’s Relay for Life raised $21,119.32 with 148 donors.
Senior Kalie Horky, head chair of Relay for Life, said the team changed the original goal of $45,000 to $20,000.
“We decided to change the goal because of the [COVID-19] situation that we are in,” Horky said. “COVID-19 changed a lot of things for people, so we wanted to honor that and lower it.”
This year’s Relay for Life had many highlights, even with the changes.
On April 20, Karen Morris was awarded with the John Lothrop Award.
Morris survived two types of cancer and continues to contribute to Relay for Life, according to Doaneline.
The second day, Junior Nik Schnebly recorded himself painting like Bob Ross on. The final product is worth the watch and can be found at Doane Relay Paint Along.
On April 22, Doane alumni and Put On Your Dance Shoes owner and instructor Kayleigh Schadwinkel hosted a live hip hop dance lesson on Doane Relay for Life’s Facebook page.
On April 23, Doane alumni Erich Strack gave a solo performance with original music.
Senior Marques Higgins won the special talent portion of Relay for Life.
Higgins sang Dua Lipa’s Break My Heart.
“I started this from the ground up starting with the beat I just pounded out on the keyboard, added guitar, bass, keyboards and vocals and filmed this fun little video,” Higgins said.
The virtual luminary ceremony started at 7 p.m.
According to Doane Relay for Life, “the Luminaria Ceremony has a triple symbolic purpose: to commemorate the people who have passed as a result of cancer, give hope and support those suffering from cancer and celebrate people who have overcome the disease.”
Horky is happy with the results of Relay.
“For next year, I feel like this Relay has really paved a way for other Relays at Doane,” Horky said. “I think they can definitely use any of the ideas that we did this year for next year to get more people involved that can't come.”
The final day of Relay ended April 24 at 11 a.m. with the closing ceremony.
With Doane’s Relay finished, students and faculty can join the virtual Relay USA on April 25, at 4 p.m. EST.