StuCo senators selected

On Oct. 18, Student Congress announced their three newly-elected senators. The new senators are Erin Benal, Brynn Korinek and Maci Lyman.
Junior Erin Benal is majoring in Political Science and has a minor in Creative Writing. She ran for Student Congress after seeing the email about special elections and decided to “stop complaining and try and do something different.” One of Benal’s goals while in Student Congress is to bring back the Doane yearbook.
“One of my jobs on campus is digitizing the old yearbooks, and I spend a lot of time going through the old yearbooks. I’ve learned so much about Doane traditions and the people that went here, and I want our time at Doane to be equally remembered,” Benal said.
Junior Brynn Korinek is a Psychology major. She ran for Student Congress because she wanted all students’ voices to be heard here at Doane. She believes she will be a helpful voice for growing our campus and representing our students.
“I plan to use my voice to advocate for students and strive for all students to have the best Doane experience,” Korinek said.
Sophomore Maci Lyman is a Health Science major with an emphasis in Pre-Med. Lyman ran for Student Congress because she felt it would be a good way to meet people, get involved and make a change for others. Lyman plans to listen to students’ requests and pay more attention to student needs.
“My goals are to get more activities and events on campus for the weekends, that way we’re not bundled up in our rooms, also to make sure everyone at Doane feels welcomed,” Lyman said.
These three senators will join President Haley Miller and the rest of the Council. If students have questions or concerns about Student Congress, please contact a senator. You can also fill out the student concern form.