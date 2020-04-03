Doane University Perkins Library closed Monday.
Student-workers received an email about working remotely.
“The health and safety of the library employees [including student employees] has been a priority throughout this situation,” Director Melissa Gomis said. “Now it is time to take all the precautions we can and that includes going to remote work only.”
Librarian Cali Neuberger and librarians created a Google Folder containing projects and instructions for the student-workers so they could continue to work.
“Student workers have a variety of options to choose from, including things like writing FAQ entries for the library, writing up tips for different databases and helping draft content for future social media channels,” Neuberger said. “Since one of the goals of student employment is gaining experience for work after graduation, there are also some professional development activities.”
Not only is Neuberger continuing to pay student workers, but plans on checking on them during this transitional period.
“The library has technically been closed for about a week, but employees have still been coming in to catalog and checkout technology and other physical materials to students, faculty and staff and take care of needs as they arise,” Gomis said.
Although closed, all of the librarians will be available to continue offering assistance, Gomis said.
“Our resources will still be available on our website www.doane.edu/library,” Gomis said. “Librarians are still providing reference consultations and instruction by Zoom and Interlibrary Loan, ILL, services are still available.”
The librarians will continue to have staff chat at ww.doane.edu/library. The chat is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Gomis said.
Gomis said librarians are not filling ILL requests for physical items because many libraries across the state and country have gone to remote work only.
“I encourage people to continue to submit ILL requests for digital and physical items,” Gomis said. “For physical items, we try to purchase an ebook copy for the collection and if we can't do that then requests will be submitted when library spaces are open again.”
While the library portion is closed the 24/7 hour computer lab will remain open, Gomis said.