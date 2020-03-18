Novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world; the United States is no exception. The CDC reported 4,226 positive cases of novel coronavirus in the United States as of yesterday. The current death toll in the United States is 75.
The effects of the virus can be felt around the country. USA Today reported 70 percent of schools in the nation are closed. CNN confirmed 37 states closed their public schools in response to the virus.
CNN also reported President Trump put into effect a 15 day plan to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.
Strategies of prevention include:
Work from home whenever possible
Social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people
Use drive thru, take-out or delivery options for food
Avoid unnecessary travel
Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or other long care facilities
Practice good hygiene
Nebraska adopted most of the strategies listed in the 15-day prevention plan. However, individual cities and states are taking different approaches to combat further spread, leading to confusion for citizens.
CNN reported the presidential primary in Ohio has been canceled, but Arizona, Florida and Illinois were still holding their primaries.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called for a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., which restricts travel during these hours. This is to prevent further spread of the virus.
Meanwhile on the West Coast, San Francisco residents were ordered to "shelter in place" for the next three weeks. This means residents are only allowed to leave their house for necessary travel, such as work, grocery shopping and pharmacy trips.
The first vaccine trial in the United States began Monday with one patient receiving one dose of a vaccine. The goal of the study is to inject 45 healthy patients with the two doses of the vaccine over a month long span and see if the new vaccine produces the desired results.While trials for a vaccine are happening, the government says a vaccine may not be available to the public for 18 months.