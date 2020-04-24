This week Relay for Life rocks out to knock out cancer.
The opening ceremony started at 11 a.m. on April 20.
This year’s John Lothrop Award went to Karen Morris.
According to Doaneline, Doane established the John Lothrop Spirit of Relay Award in 2019. The award is given to a Doane supporter who helps make the Relay annually.
Morris is a survivor of two primary cancers, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1996 and uterine cancer in 2017, according to Doane Relay. Morris has participated in every Relay for Life in Saline County since 1997 with the exception of 2017.
Each day includes different virtual events including Follow the Dollar episodes, cancer facts, music performances, a dance lesson and a luminaria ceremony.
Each day ends with a Hope announcement updating on the fundraising.
Senior Kalie Horky, head chair of Relay for Life, said $1,200 was fundraised at the end of day one.
All of the events and details are found on Doane University Relay For Life Facebook’s page.
The Doane community has fundraised $19,023.23 as of April 23.