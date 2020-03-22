There are over 24,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Saturday, according to the John Hopkins University global case tracker. This is up from over 15,000 cases confirmed Friday.
A CNN article earlier this week reported about 20 percent of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the United States are between the ages of 20 and 44. A CDC study found hospitalizations for COVID-19 are higher for people aged 20 through 44 in the United States than all other age groups, excluding people aged 65 through 74. ICU admissions and deaths from virus complications remain lower than all other age groups, minus people below the age of 19.
Whether this is because of preexisting health issues or a lack of taking precautions against the virus remains unknown.
In the CNN interview, Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, cautioned people to use social distancing strategies and to practice good hygiene, even if they are not part of groups that are at higher risk for contracting and dying from the virus.