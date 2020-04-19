The Student Congress Senator elections for 2020-21 will be April 21 and 22.
Thirteen students are running for 10 senator positions.
Freshman Gabby Push said her top priority is helping Doane go green.
“I hope to be appointed to the environmental committee should I be a part of Student Congress,” Push said.
Freshman Aidan Wheelock said he’s running to improve the overall climate and environment of the university.
“I can bring in new ideas to the Student Congress,” Wheelock said. “I want to bring positive contributions to the university I love.”
Junior David Arcos said he noticed a disconnect between students and administration.
“I have heard many complaints from different individuals, and this position [senator] will help me address those,” Arcos said. “I have also noticed that many of the teachers have similar concerns.”
Arcos said with students and administration working together, the university will continue to improve.
Freshman Emily Roberts reruns for senator to further her passions for the environment.
“If selected, I plan on furthering the work we started this year to help create a more efficient way of recycling and reducing our overall waste on campus,” Roberts said.
Sophomore Lilly Adams is running to provide perspective for the students.
“[I’m] advocating for students, planning and executing plans, and helping improve the community with my position,” Adams said.
Junior Ivan Ortega-Nguyen is rerunning for senator. He served on the Food Committee and Community Service Committee.
“Some things I have contributed was the Tiger Pack event that was supposed to occur this semester,” Ortega-Nguyen said.
He spoke to the Board of Trustees about student concerns, Ortega-Nguyen said.
Sophomore Madi Warrelmann is rerunning to continue her passion for both the students and the community of Doane, she said.
“As a Congress this year we were able to start making progress regarding the transparency of Doane as an institution and the necessary communication for this,” Warrelmann said. “I'd like to build on this progress next year.”
Warrelmann said, if re-elected, the continuation of transparency and open communication is a priority.
Sophomore Brenna Mulvey said she wants to be a part of Doane’s progression as a senator.
“I want everyone on campus to see me as someone they can trust and can come to with issues, Doane related or not,” Mulvey said. “I also want to be seen as a helping hand.”
Mulvey said this is a great way to get more involved.
Freshman Mandi Laib said being a part of Student Congress is an honor.
“I want to continue to live up to the honor that I was elected for last semester,” Laib said.
Laib planned a school-wide volunteer project to bring all groups together.
“My contribution was going to happen mid-second semester, which was sadly cut short,” Laib said. “I wanted something that was going to bring Doane's students together.”
Laib hopes to implement this project in the upcoming academic year if re-elected.
Sophomore Kade Wehrs said it’s important that Student Congress remains diverse.
“It is extremely important that Stuco has a senator with a range of different activities so that Stuco can best represent all of Doane's students,” Wehrs said.
He’s rerunning to continue communication between students and faculty, Wehrs said.
Freshman Will Grixby plans on voicing student concerns if re-elected.
He served on the food committee the previous academic year.
Junior Kenneth Weber campaigns for senator.
“I am running for the senator position because every person in Student Congress can make a large contribution to the betterment of our community and each and every student's experience,” Weber said.
According to a previous doaneline article, junior Brandon Crom intends closing the communication gap between faculty and students.
“I want all of the students on campus to feel like they have a say in what happens on campus,” Crom said.
About the candidates:
Gabby Push
Academic year: Freshman
Major: Engineering with an emphasis on environmental studies and a minor in leadership studies.
Hometown: Omaha, NE
Aiden Wheelock
Academic year: Freshman
Major: Social science secondary education
Hometown: Minden, NE
David Arcos
Academic year: Junior
Major: Psychology
Hometown: Columbus, NE
Emily Roberts
Academic year: Freshman
Major: Biology
Hometown: Lincoln, NE
Lilly Adams
Academic year: Sophomore
Major: Biology
Hometown: Winterpark, CO
Ivan Ortega-Nguyen
Academic year: Junior
Major: Computer Science with a minor in Mathematics
Hometown: Crete, NE
Madi Warrelmann
Academic year: Sophomore
Major: History/social sciences with a secondary education endorsement
Hometown: Lincoln, NE
Brenna Mulvey
Academic year: Sophomore
Major: Biology
Hometown: Papillon, NE
Mandy Laib
Academic year: Freshman
Major: Social Sciences with an endorsement in Secondary Education
Hometown: Berthoud, CO
Kade Wehrs
Academic year: Sophomore
Major: Biology and chemistry
Hometown: Lincoln, NE
Will Grixby
Academic year: Freshman
Major: Undecided
Hometown: Omaha, NE
Kenneth Weber
Academic year: Junior
Major: Elementary Education with a Middle School Math Endorsement
Hometown: Herrin, Illinois
Brandon Crom
Academic year: Junior
Major: Environmental Engineering
Hometown: Lincoln NE