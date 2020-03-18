Doane announced it will grant a prorated room and board credit to any residential student living in the residence halls who will no longer live on campus the rest of the semester.
If the credit generates a negative balance, the remaining amount will be refunded.
Meal plans are also available for a prorated credit if cancelled by Sunday, the announcement from Vice President of Finance and Administration Julie Schmidt said. To cancel meal plans, students should email Student Accounts.
The amount of credit or refund will depend on the day the student moved or will move out. Most students will receive around 50% credit.
It will take around two to three weeks to calculate the credit and process refunds.
Students are asked to complete intent to stay or intent to depart forms by the end of the day tomorrow for Residence Life and Education to plan services available for those who remain on campus.
There will not be any refunds for tuition or student fees, Schmidt said.
“COVID-19 has turned many of our worlds upside down, but I am very impressed with the resolve our community has shown to keep everyone safe and to make the most out of this difficult and unprecedented situation,” Schmidt said.
Resident halls and dining facilities will remain open to students who choose to stay on campus.