Colonial Hall will be closed for housing for the 2020-2021 academic year.
An announcement was made by the Office of Finance and Administration yesterday.
“Colonial Hall will be closed and not utilized for housing selection for the 2020-2021 academic year,” the email said. “The Facilities team will be implementing an operational plan to ensure the safety and security of the building.”
Because of the recommendation received from a recent space planning and utilization study performed by an architectural firm, the architects chose Colonial to be the one to close based on these reasons:
“It is the smallest residence hall on campus
The condition of Burrage and Colonial is deteriorating and needs evaluation
Closing Colonial Hall allows for better service to occur in the remaining residence halls”
The Board of Trustees hears complaints from students (through Student Congress) about the condition of the Quads. Students want the institution to do something by either improving the quality of the Quads or replacing them with something different. It is anticipated that it will make a decision about the buildings in the May meeting, Vice President for Enrollment and Student Experience Jake Hoy-Elswick said.
“Our recommendation from the Res[idence] Life standpoint was to not wait until the Board meeting,” Hoy-Elswick said.
This would prevent students from choosing Colonial to live in next year and having to figure out where to go, if the decision were to be made in May by the Board.
Announcements have gone out about housing selections for the 2020-2021 school year, but the official housing selection process has not begun.
“That was another part of us wanting to be as transparent as possible when this decision was finalized so we weren’t catching students off-guard or having to displace them after they had already selected Colonial. It was important that we worked with the time that we had and we are up front about this decision,” Director of Residence Life and Education Megan Failor said.
While Colonial will be off the market for students, Residence Life has chosen to broaden the availability of Hansen.
Hansen has historically had a grade point average requirement to reside there and students had to write an essay as part of their housing application, with the exception of Directions students.
“We are eliminating those requirements for this upcoming school year,” Failor said.
This provides another suite-style living arrangements for students, that may not have been available in past years.
“We do have the space to maneuver around a little bit and give folks a place in other areas on campus,” Failor said.
Failor also said that Colonial, being the smallest residence hall with only a 64 person capacity, also has been the least popular in housing selections for the past few years.
“This process gets us to a point where we are being responsive to those [student] concerns [about the Quads]. We are going to be able to improve the quality of our residence life options on campus,” Hoy-Elswick said. “We will be looking towards what the decision will be from the Board in terms of a remodel or replacement.”