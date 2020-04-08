With the global pandemic of COVID-19 continuing to take its toll, Student Congress was forced to move Green Week online this year.
Environmental Chair of StuCo and senator Brandon Crom said that StuCo has moved everything online; that includes all of the Green Week’s activities.
“We had a lot of interactive events planned originally, that can unfortunately not be done. We are looking at different ways to get students involved via. Instagram stories, twitter posts, etc. and students should be on the look-out for more info regarding this,” Crom said.
Crom said that they have expanded their scope more than they had originally planned but he believes that it will be interesting to see how it works out and that students will want to get involved.
“Students should be on the lookout for more information regarding Green Week, especially during Green Week, April 20 through 24,” Crom said.