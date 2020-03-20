Departments view this transitional period differently.
Professor Kari Gentzler teaches sociology.
Gentzler teaches three courses: Introduction to Sociology, Applied Social Statistics and Juvenile Delinquency.
In introduction to sociology, Gentzler discussed anomie with her class. The term anomie means normlessness, Gentlzer said.
“It's the idea that the usual norms, routines,and "order" that we typically expect in our lives are no longer there,” Gentzler said.
With anomie in mind, Gentzler plans on continuing to build her classroom community.
“I think it's important that we still see each other's faces and interact,” Gentzler said. “We spent the first half of the semester building our classroom community and I don't want that to disappear.”
Gentzler understands potential internet issues.
Students will deal with a lot and may face issues like unreliable internet access making technology challenging, Gentlzer said.
Education Professor Linda Kalbach shares concerns about her students.
Kalbach questions how students will continue to learn digitally.
“For some [students] an online format will not be an issue but for some whose learning style is very communicative and social, I anticipate [online classes] being a challenge,” Kalbach said.
Kalbach lists additional concerns.
I wonder how students with limited access will handle the digital divide, she said.
Kalbach questions if students will have financial struggles that weren’t present before and how "non-academic needs" will be met.
This is an opportunity rather than a struggle or point of harmony, Kalbach said.
“For the education students I have, it creates a moment for students to figure out how they, as future teachers, would respond to the exact situation they are experiencing,” Kalbach said. “Truthfully, I couldn't have made this reality up, but it works for a new point of focus and preparation.”
A last concern for Kalbach is interacting with students.
“My bigger concerns are continuing to support students at a distance rather than having them come to my office for example,” Kalbach said.
Professor Meghan Gaul shares concerns about student interaction.
“Studio courses rely on the development of a collaborative environment,” Gaul said. “We create side by side and push each other through constant evaluation and adaptation.”
The immediacy to interact with new students can be difficult to capture online, Gaul said.
“We do not have the same on-going relationship with those students that we might have in an advanced course,” Gaul said. “It can be more challenging to communicate effectively, or know when students are struggling.”
The art department met virtually to collaborate prioritizes and goals for the rest of the semester.
“Our department will be using a variety of different solutions based on the course content and learning outcomes,” Gaul said. “We already use a lot of technology in our classrooms such as project management tools like Basecamp and Slack, and sites such as Google Classroom.”
This transition period requires changes.
“In some ways, we are getting to explore art in a new way and to see works that are otherwise not typically available,” Gaul said. “We are also exploring virtual gallery openings of our own for our seniors who have yet to install work in Rall Gallery.”
This will be an interesting experience creating live events in a virtual realm, Gaul said.
Although the concerns continue, professors remain hopeful.
Gentzler runs Doane’s sociology Twitter account.
“I run our department Twitter account (@doanesociology) and do my best to share reliable information that students will find relevant and helpful,” Gentzler said.
She uses her personal media to promote positivity as well.
“I approach my own social media posts with the same rationality I use in the real world, with a cute dog photo thrown in every now and then,” Gentzler said.
Gaul sent an email to her students about going online being a lesson in professional practice.
“When I emailed my students this weekend I told them, ‘We are graphic designers. We are creative, adaptive, and responsive, so let's prove it.”
Gaul believes there is a key to classes going online.
“I think that is the key to all of this; none of us--faculty, staff, students, administrators-- have faced these circumstances before, but we will figure it out together,” Gaul said.