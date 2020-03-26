Junior Becca Jerina and Greek Council have been voted Student Congress’ March Student and Student Organization of the Month, respectively.
Jerina was voted student of the month because of her hard work, positive attitude and dedication to the Student Wellness Action Team and other activities, StuCo President Mady Vogel said.
“Being chosen for student leader of the month was quite the surprise but I’m also thankful that I have been noticed for my hard work,” Jerina said. “I love being able to do what I love here at Doane.”
Greek Council was voted student organization of the month for their involvement in the success of Weeks of the Greeks and welcoming 125 new members into the Greek Community at Doane.