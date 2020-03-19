Campus buildings are shutting down as students are encouraged to vacate.
Students are rushing off campus but for those who decided to stay behind, things are changing.
Due to COVID-19, many of the regular facilities open to students will be shut down until further notice.
Among those being shut down are all indoor fitness centers, including Haddix gym, fitness center and weight room, Fuhrer Fieldhouse weight center and Fred Beile Arena and the basketball court within Butler Gym.
Additionally, all public lounges and study rooms will be unavailable to students.
Any place to promote gathering will not be open for student or faculty use.
This includes places such as Perry Campus Center. Students are encouraged to grab their pre-packaged meals and vacate as soon as possible.
Students may grab meals during the following times:
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dinner: 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
However, the Doane Safety Office will see no changes due to the COVID-19. All services offered by Safety, such as patrols and security escorts will remain available for students.
“We are open 24/7! Call us with any needs. Patrols, access requests, security escorts, friendly faces, nothing changes,” Safety Officer Russ Hewitt said.
Brian Flesner, director of facilities operations, reported that facilities operations will continue with its original mission of maintaining a clean, beautiful and safe campus despite the many changes going on.
“The health and wellness of our campus community is a high priority, but all recent and future changes will remain very fluid and require us to be flexible and adaptive as new developments arise,” Flesner said. “We are striving to be diligent and responsive as our duties change, shift or increase.”
All campus buildings are to be locked at 5 p.m. or earlier starting Wednesday afternoon. Safety has instructed all students to carry their Doane ID in order to access any buildings via email.
Additionally, students remaining on campus are expected to follow “Quiet Hours” for the entirety of the remaining semester.