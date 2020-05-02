Small businesses have taken a toll during the pandemic, with some closing and some barely staying afloat.
The Directions students partnered with the Crete Chamber of Commerce to form the Crete Cash campaign to support small businesses in the town.
“Crete Cash can be used like a check at any of the participating Crete Chamber member businesses and can be picked up at a discounted rate by Doane staff, faculty, students and community members by visiting Heath Sports,” Andrew Brown, assistant director of the Hansen Leadership Program, said.
Crete Cash can be used to:
Purchase groceries
Buy a meal at a local chamber restaurant
Pay off part of a mortgage payment at a local bank
Treat yourself at a local chamber retail or service business
Two discounted checks are available per person and there is a limited supply available.
The program is being promoted on the Crete Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Businesses included in the chamber are listed on their page.
For more information, contact Andrew Brown at andrew.brown1@doane.edu or Executive Director of Crete Chamber of Commerce Jack Cochnar at cretechamber@gmail.com.