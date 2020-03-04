Alumni talks dance

Doane alumni Kayleigh Hickman, formerly Kayleigh Schadwinkel, spoke on NET’s online podcast about a new addition to her dance company, a traveling choreography business.
Hickman runs Put On Your Dancing Shoes in Crete, which is a studio where classes are taught to students ranging from three-years-old to adults.
A sister company to POYDS studio was made called Kayleigh Schadwinkel Dance and Choreography and allows her to travel around the midwestern United States to provide choreography for schools, community theaters and other organizations.
Hickman was reached out to by NET Friday Live podcast talk show host Genevieve Randall and producer David Hughes to talk about her traveling choreography business and her adventures in the dance business.
In her interview with Randall, Hickman talked about her background with how she became interested in dance.
“I come from a volleyball family and so both my parents are coaches. They enrolled us in order to help us with volleyball,” Hickman said. “With that they wanted us to increase flexibility and coordination in which dance felt like the best means to do so. They didn’t realize how much I would love dance through that.”
Hickman has taken classes for over 20 years now and continues to take them as she is a teacher to enrich her knowledge of dance to pass along to her students.
She is also one of around 30 people enrolled as a CLI Studios’ mentorship program.
In this program, Hickman has been taught by some of the best known choreographers including Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Allison Holker, Teddy Forence and Kathryn McCormick.
Before graduating Doane in 2016, Hickman established POYDS and since has choreographed over 125 numbers in the Midwest region of the United States. These numbers have included Miss Nebraska Talent pieces, show choir numbers, dance competition numbers, full-length musicals and wedding dances.
Stretching all the way from Nebraska to Wyoming, Hickman is working on seven musicals right now including Crete High School’s production of Footloose and Guernsey-Sunrise High School’s production of The Addams Family. She is also choreographing the Lincoln Community Playhouse musical of Matilda and Doane’s musical Big Fish which will be performed April 30 through May 2.
They also talked about the recent POYDS activity including performing as the halftime entertainment show for the Harlem Globetrotters in Lincoln at the beginning of February.
In the interview, Randall mentioned that sometimes creators struggle with the business side of the business, but Hickman referred to her business administration degree she received at Doane.
In addition to having a traveling choreography business, she also has started using technology to maximize her clientele.
She now offers virtual classes via Skype for clients who are out of range, including a Doane alumni aspiring to be an actress in New York City.
Hickman is active at Doane and helped with the choreography in many Doane theater productions including Nell Gwyn, Heathers, Peter and the Starcatcher and more.
She has also been a guest artist for Associate Professor for Health and Human Performance Cindy Meyer’s Rhythmic Dance Class for eight years now.
This season she has two Matilda musicals but Hickman creates original numbers for every group she works with.