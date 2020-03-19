Students were informed their semester would not continue as normal last week. As the shock spread across the student body, reactions differed.
As COVID-19 spreads across the nation, Doane made the choice to go 100 percent virtual for the rest of the semester to help prevent the spread and protect its students from contracting or spreading the disease.
Junior Rebecca Jerina was sad about having to move out of the dorms and classes being moved online but understood why Doane made its decision.
She’s not going to complain about the situation because her dad is going through post-chemotherapy drugs and is immunocompromised.
“Sometimes if I have a really bad cold I’m not sure if I should come home from college just so that he doesn’t have a chance of getting sick,” Jerina said. “So if I have to move home and do online classes so that I don’t get sick from being surrounded by 1000 college kids, which in turn could make my dad very sick, then I’m going to do it.”
Sophomore Jackson Stensgard, on the other hand, believes that this whole situation is being blown out of proportion.
“Because all of the larger universities around us are closing due to the virus we had to do the same or face public backlash,” Stensgard said. “I understand the stance the school took because saving public reputation matters a lot, especially in an area where the opinions of individuals hold so much weight.”
Stensgard lives off-campus in an apartment and plans to stay not only because he doesn’t want to pay for an apartment and not use it but also because he lives out of state in Arizona during the summer.
“My parents live too far away for me to go back home and be here again in a timely manner,” Stensgard said. “The last time I had to drive back home it took me a couple of days to get there, and if something happens at campus where I need to be here I can't just leave and show up an hour later.”
Junior Quinn Martin is also devastated by this news.
“Honestly I’m pretty devastated that this semester at Doane isn’t ending the way I thought it would because of all the experiences I was really looking forward to,” Martin said. “With the closing, I’m uncertain if I will get to experience [Alpha Pi Epsilon fraternity] Formal this year and our new PC [pledge class]. I’m disappointed that I won’t get to help with Stop Day. I’m sad I won’t get to go to the Board of Trustees meetings this semester and most of all I’m heartbroken that I won’t get to continue making memories with this year’s seniors.”
Martin said that this year’s seniors hold a very special place in his heart.
“The fact I’ve just had this semester ripped from my hands fills me with grief, [but] knowing that I won’t get to wave at Hannah Carlstedt on my way to class, knowing I won’t have the pleasure of going to Student Congress meetings with Olivia Steffenson and Mady Vogel is heart-wrenching and I can’t imagine my Doane experience without all the amazing seniors,” Martin said.
Jerina thinks that others are getting the wrong idea about why Doane made its choice to go online.
“It was made to stop the spread for those it can cause major harm to,” Jerina said. “Coming from a family that would be very affected by something like this, I agree with this decision.”