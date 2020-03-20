Doane’s Office of Admissions has canceled all upcoming visits to Doane in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an email from the Office of Admissions, they have decided to suspend all upcoming visits “for the foreseeable future.” This is in an effort to continue preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.
This does not mean that prospective students will not be able to visit Doane, however.
Beginning on Monday, prospective students will be transitioning to online visits to campus.
The tour portion of the “visit” will be replaced with Doane’s virtual tour that can be found on Doane’s website.
Doane admissions is also offering Zoom meetings with Doane faculty and staff to continue to provide a similar experience to visiting Doane in person. Zoom meetings will include meetings with admission counselors, faculty, coaches/directors, staff and current Doane Ambassadors. All meetings except for those with admission counselors will be subject to availability.
Signing up for a virtual tour will follow the same process as scheduling on-campus tours. Prospective students will be given a Zoom link to log in and meet with Doane faculty and staff. All meetings will be set to 30 minutes unless faculty or staff request differently.