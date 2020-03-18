Starting today, the Public Safety Office will implement new policies regarding unlocking doors, Doane ID cards and securing doors at a set time.
The first change is that the Safety Office will be unlocking only keyless entries to buildings. In the event of a campus wide lockdown, the safety office will be able to react quicker.
Along with the first change comes employee and student cooperation when requesting access to a building or any other area on-campus. Employees and students are now required to carry their Doane ID card at all times while on campus. Safety office requests about opening doors, area access or picking up keys will not be performed without a Doane ID card.
The final change set to happen is that all building doors will be secured at 5 p.m., or earlier if no events/activities are happening in the building. Buildings will remain closed during the weekends.
These hours are subject to change if a preplanned activity with off-campus guests happens.
In an email sent to students and staff, the office cited recent reports of theft and suspicious activity on the Crete campus as the reason for these changes.
The Safety Office will remain open 24/7. Students and staff are encouraged to call or email their office about regular campus safety and security related requests and with any questions or comments they have about the new policies.