Stearns earns Heart of the Arts award

Doane art professor Eric Stearns is this year’s recipient of the 2020 Heart of the Arts award from the Lincoln Arts Council.
This award is part of the 42nd Mayor’s Arts Awards.
The Heart of the Arts award “recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding volunteer dedication to the arts or for making a major overall impact on the arts in Lincoln,” according to the Lincoln Arts Council.
The LAC notified Stearns that he is the Heart of the Arts award recipient on Jan. 22.
Stearns said he was shocked to find out that he was nominated, much less win the award.
“I don’t volunteer to get recognition. I do it to give kids opportunities they may not have otherwise,” Stearns said.
LAC Executive Director Deb Weber has known Stearns since 2010 and said he’s always wanted to reach out and help others through art.
“Eric is dedicated to helping others experience the arts, providing inspiration and possibilities that may otherwise not be available,” Weber said.
Nominations for the Mayor’s Arts Awards are submitted by members of the community, along with letters of support and information on the nominees, Weber explained. Once the nominees are narrowed down, a committee is called by the LAC and they decide who will receive what reward.
The LAC website goes into detail about Stearns and his contributions to the Lincoln community.
“In 2014, Eric started Community Cups for Kids, a service-learning project that challenged his students to create and design 50 cups to raise funds for Voices for Children in Nebraska. Eric has brought this project to Saratoga and Holmes Elementary schools as part of the Lincoln Art Council’s upstArt program,” the website said.
The upstART program connects local artists to schools and companies in Lincoln to expand the arts.
“In partnership with local art, music, theatre and dance artist-educators/organizations we personalize school residencies to enhance learning in both general education classrooms, as well as in art and music specialist’s classrooms,” the website said.
The Heart of the Arts along with the other Mayor’s Arts Awards will be presented Tuesday, April 14 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.