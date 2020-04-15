Stephanie Hemje took on the position of Experiential Learning Coordinator in the College to Career Center on March 23.
As Experiential Learning Coordinator, Hemje will meet with students on-on-one for appointments about the career and internship process, teach the career development classes and develop and manage new opportunities for students in Service Learning.
With the changes at Doane for the rest of the semester, Hemje has been working virtually and meeting with students over Zoom and email to discuss internship questions and the internship for credit process. She will also be taking over the Internship 421 course.
In the fall, Hemje, along with Sarah Begay and Quint Geis, will teach a section of Introduction to Field Experience, CED 205, the prerequisite for Internship 421. Both classes fulfil the Experiential Learning category in the Doane Core Connections.
As part of the Doane Core, students are required to complete three hours in Experiential Learning which includes Cultural Immersion, Professional Practice, Scholarly Practice and Service Learning.
“Along with helping teach those courses, I will help students with the internship process and work to provide more opportunities for internships by maintaining and developing new connections with employers,” Hemje said. “I will also be partnering with faculty to create and provide more service learning opportunities and programs that would satisfy the Experiential Learning requirement in the Service Learning category.
Hemje’s office will be located in the College to Career Center in the Perry Campus Center.
This is a new position for the C2CC and Hemje says she is excited to help students explore, learn and gain professional experience and experiential learning.
“I want everyone at Doane to know that I am open to new ideas or any feedback regarding experiential learning opportunities or programs,” Hemje said. “I would love to partner with any faculty or staff member that has a goal or idea in mind. I want all students to know that I would love to meet them and once we are all back on campus, I would love for them to stop by [the C2CC] and say, ‘Hi’.”
Hemje graduated from Crete High School in 2002, moved to Colorado, but returned to her hometown in 2014.
“I love the Crete community,” Hemje said. “Working at Doane already feels like I am home. I cannot wait to work alongside such amazing colleagues and students where it feels more like a family.”