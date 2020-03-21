Four counties in Nebraska were issued a directed health measure by Gov. Ricketts to limit the number of people at a public gathering to 10 or less enforceable by law. The directed health measure is a response to the second case of community spread of COVID-19 in Omaha without a known cause. The four counties issued the health measure are Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington.
The directed health measure also ordered all bars restaurants in these counties to close their dining area and switch to take-out, delivery, and other to-go options.
Schools in these counties are also required to operate without students in the buildings until April 30. The Nebraska Department of Education has a list of all known Nebraska school closures and how long schools will remain closed.
The directed health measure is in effect for the four counties until April 30; [they will be reevaluated