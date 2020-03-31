Doane University made its decision to postpone its planned Commencement Ceremony scheduled for May 9, to a later date.
"It is our hope and intention to host this important event another time when it is safe to do so, following recommendations from the CDC [Center of Disease Control] and local public health officials," University Communications said in a campus-wide email announcement.
Graduating seniors will receive their diplomas in the mail by the end of May at the mailing address they provided on their graduation application.
"Commencement is a time of celebration for students, families and our Doane community and we look forward to planning an event to honor our graduates," the announcement said.