Over 10,000 people in the United States tested positive for COVID-19 as of yesterday morning. There are now 150 deaths related to the virus in the U.S., according to the CDC.
A rarely used Wartime law has been enacted reported in the New York Times. This law allows the government to use American industries to increase medical supply production. U.S. hospitals and medical centers continue to struggle with supply shortages; this act intends to combat this growing issue.
In response to the surge in positive cases since last month, the New York Times also reported President Trump doubled the requested amount of money needed to give U.S. taxpayers each month from $250 billion to $500 billion. Trump’s administration explained there would be two checks sent to taxpayers. They requested another $500 billion to give to large and small businesses in an attempt to curb the economic stress the virus brings.
CNN reported the Trump administration also prepared a 100-page document detailing its preventative measures and plans for the possibility of multiple waves of COVID-19 illness. They are also preparing for the possibility of this outbreak to last longer than 18 months. While a vaccine to combat the virus is being tested, the government is not relying on this being ready anytime soon.