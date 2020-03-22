The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the United States is 33,276 with 417 deaths related to the virus, according to John Hopkins University. Of these cases, 178 people have recovered from the virus.
Business Insider reported the number of positive cases skyrocketed from about 4,000 earlier in the week to over 32,000 due to increased testing and the expansion of testing methods available to the United States. The increase in testing comes after the United States CDC attempted to create their own test, instead of using WHO’s predesigned COVID-19 test. This resulted in multiple failed tests, a limit on who could get tested for the virus and a delay in effective testing in the United States.
There are eight states who have issued “shelter-in-place” or “stay at home” orders for its residents.
These states include:
California
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Oregon
People are allowed to go out for essential purposes, such as grocery shopping, pharmacy trips and walking pets, but are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible.
Other states across the country continue to close “nonessential businesses” and continue to enact social distancing rules and public gathering limitations on a city or county basis.