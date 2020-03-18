Novel coronavirus, COVID-19 is in Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, DHHS, reported 18 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska. U.S. News confirms that 14 of these cases are in Douglas County, while the remaining cases are within the eastern part of the state, according to the New York Times.
The DHHS also reported the first case of community spread occured in Douglas County on Thursday. Douglas County Health has a list of dates and places where low-risk exposure to COVID-19 may have occured.
On Friday, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts declared a state of emergency, in order to implement emergency plans and provide resources to stop further spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus is not a new disease, with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, SARS-CoV, and the Middle East Respiratory syndrome related coronavirus, MERS-CoV, strains being spread during 2003 and 2012 respectively.
However, COVID-19 is a new version that causes either mild serious symptoms. According to the World Health Organization, WHO, novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is the disease that occurs when people get the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, SARS-CoV-2. The spread of this virus is what causes COVID-19.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, states the most common symptoms are coughing, fever and a shortness of breath.
Severe symptoms that people need to seek immediate medical attention for are:
Difficulty breathing
Continuous pain/pressure in the chest
New confusion or inability to arouse
Bluish lips or face
With the increase in confirmed cases in the United States, there is a need for tests to confirm cases. The DHHS reports supplies for COVID-19 tests are limited and they are trying to get a hold of more supplies as they expect more positive cases in the upcoming weeks. They encourage people to call their healthcare provider ahead of time if they think they have COVID-19. The DHHS also reports flu activity is still high in Nebraska, so medical practitioners are encouraged to test for the flu first..
According to the CDC the most common way to test for COVID-19 is to perform a nasopharyngeal swab, which collects a sample from the nose and the back of the throat. This is similar to how doctors test for the flu. Other ways to test for COVID-19 include collecting sputum, saliva and mucus mixture that is coughed up, or through a bronchoalveolar washing sample, which includes putting a bronchoscope through the nose or mouth and into the lungs to squirt fluid and collect it for testing.
The steps people can take to prevent getting COVID-19 include:
Washing your hands, preferably with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, though hand sanitizer can be used is soap is unavailable
Social distancing from people who may be sick; large gatherings of over 50 people are not encouraged
Covering coughs and sneezes
Cleaning and disinfecting high traffic areas in your home frequently
Staying home when you feel sick to prevent further spread of illness
There is a glimmer of hope during the upspike in COVID-19 cases in the United States. Associated Press news reports a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine started on Monday.
More information about COVID-19 can be found on Doane’s repository website.