Sophomore Haley Miller was elected Student Congress President and junior Quinn Martin was elected StuCo Vice President for the 2020-21 school year.
Miller has served as a senator for the past two years and is excited to take on this new position.
"I am really looking forward to pushing Student Congress to strive to complete new projects and be the bridge between students and administration," Miller said. "I am excited to represent our student body in the most professional way possible."
Martin has been a senator for the past three years.
"I'm looking forward to running the Freshman Senator Elections as well as inspiring those around me to believe in themselves," Martin said. "[I want to] leave my mark on Doane in a positive way."
Miller won the presidential race with 54% and Martin won with 73% of the ballots cast. There was a total of 341 votes cast.
April 21 and 22 will continue with StuCo elections with the Senator at-large positions. E-mails will be sent to students with more information on the election process.