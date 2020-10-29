Dr. Rita Charon will be speaking via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Charon’s presentation is being featured as the 2020-2021 Lucille Cobb Memorial Lecture.
Phil Weitl, Professor of English, had a major part in getting Charon to give a lecture at Doane. Weitl personally invited Charon to speak at Doane, years after meeting her at a conference.
“One of the reasons that she’s gotten involved in this is that narrative competence improves patient outcomes, that people are better caring for the sick when they are attuned to the person,” Weitl said.
Charon is the Executive Director of the Division of Narrative Medicine at Columbia University according to Columbia University’s official webpage. Additionally, Charon is a Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and pioneered the field of narrative medicine along with other scholars.
“I first used the phrase “narrative medicine” in 2000 to refer to clinical practice fortified by narrative competence-- the capacity to recognize, absorb, metabolize, interpret and be moved by stories of illness,” Charon said in an article entitled “What to do with stories: the sciences of narrative medicine.”
Weitl said he is very excited to hear what Charon has to say during her lecture.
“She is a champion of the things that we’ve always believed in here, and she’s a champion of the kind of place that we’ve tried to build, at least since I've been here… She’s interdisciplinary, and she would fit very well at Doane,” Weitl said.
Charon has given remarks at other universities and professional conferences across the world. A commonality between all of her speeches is the importance of professional training in accordance with the liberal arts and the humanities.
“I pay attention as an internist to signs and symptoms of disease, ruling in or out their possible causes and deciding what to do. At the same time, I open myself to behold the patient's singular situation, to hear the story, to imagine the narrative world being described, into which I am being invited as a guest,” Charon said in the 2018 Jefferson Lecture.
Weitl said he is excited for students and faculty to hear what Charon has to offer about professional development and the value of the humanities.
“I hope faculty feel affirmed by what she has to say; I believe they will. I believe that the work they do will be validated by what she has to say, if not directly, indirectly… I really hope [students] see and understand that they made a good choice coming here, that what they’re investing in is worthwhile,” Weitl said.
Weitl also said Charon will be hosting a question-and-answer session after her lecture, giving Doane students and faculty the opportunity to have any lingering questions answered by Charon herself.
Information about accessing the Zoom link for Charon’s lecture is available on the accompanying flyers or by emailing Phil Weitl at philip.weitl@doane.edu.