ODK welcomes new members

The annual Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) induction ceremony was held on Sunday, Oct. 18. This year, 19 juniors and seniors were inducted into this honor society.
ODK is a nationally recognized leadership and honors society. Students are chosen for their high academic standing, being involved on campus and meeting ODK ideals.
“[ODK is] something that employers will recognize and know what it is. It is not an easy society to get into, so if it is on your resume, it makes people look twice,” senior Teresa Goodwater, ODK president, said.
According to ODK Advisor Quint Geis, Director of Career, Leadership and Service at Doane, it is more about seeing it as an “honorary idea and not necessarily as an overly involved group.”
The responsibilities for an ODK member include helping with the induction process, serving on a committee, participating in a mentor dinner and helping with student leadership awards.
Prior to the induction process, prospective members had to apply. ODK sent out emails and letters to students who were in the top 35 percent of their class to make them aware of their eligibility to apply.
When reviewing applications, the selection committee looked at the “five phases of campus life” which include: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social or religious activities and campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts. While it is not a requirement to be involved in every one of these categories, it makes a student a strong candidate if they are, according to Goodwater.
The selection committee looked for students who were deeply involved in their extracurriculars. Geis says for ODK, as well as for a student’s own development, it is better to be more deeply engaged in a few activities as opposed to not as engaged in a lot of activities.
After students were selected, new members were informed about their acceptance into ODK during “Tap Day.”
“Tap Day” is when a current ODK member goes to a new member’s class or student organization meeting with a scroll and reads them a script acknowledging their acceptance into the honor society.
“We recognize them in front of the people they go to class with everyday, so everyone can see that this person did something pretty cool,” Goodwater said.
After “Tap Day,” the induction ceremony took place. This year just involved the students, as guests were not able to attend. However, there were also Zoom links for inductees who could not be there in person.
In the ceremony, inductees were reminded of the mission statement and pillars of ODK, they took a pledge to uphold the standards of ODK, signed a ledger and were awarded with a certificate and pin.
For students who are interested in being part of ODK in future years, Goodwater offers advice.
“Make sure that you are staying on top of your studies. It’s harder to catch up than to start off well,” Goodwater said.
Geis echoed this idea and also explained the importance of the level of engagement in clubs and activities.
“Don’t worry about breadth of approach, worry about depth of approach because not only would that translate into the ODK application but to life after Doane,” Geis said.