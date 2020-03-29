Doane Housing has released the housing selection information for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Off-campus requirements have not changed due to COVID-19.
The deadline to apply for off-campus housing has been extended to midnight on Monday, April 6, 2020.
There will be no in-person meetings about on-campus living information, instead it will take place via Zoom. The Golden Ticket, where one randomly selected student who attends one of the virtual meetings and will get the first pick of housing, is still up for grabs.
These housing information meetings will take place on Monday, March 30 and Wednesday, April 15, both starting at noon.
On-campus housing selection will take place the week of April 20-24. Selection will be done in time slots decided by how many credit hours an individual has completed. These will be sent out via email.