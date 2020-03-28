Art, music, theatre and science classes made severe adjustments since the university switched to online.
Theater Professor Rob McKercher said theatre people have a unique ability to adjust to crisis.
“I truly believe my adjustments are equally as educational and engaging as they are in person classes,” McKercher said.
McKercher taught advanced acting and the history of theatre and said his solution for advanced acting is “exceptional”.
Students will do monologues from Checkov’s masterpiece, “The Cherry Orchard”, McKercher said.
“Later will be shifting gears to focus on voiceover acting,” McKercher said.
McKercher has many personal friends that thrived in voiceover acting.
“Voiceover involves voice work in commercials, animation, documentaries, industrials, and the ever-burgeoning field of audiobooks,” McKercher said.
McKercher said this transitional period is temporary.
“For those of us who teach in the arts, our job is to stay positive and optimistic about the future of Doane University,” McKercher said. “With the students' safety in mind, have a vision towards helping them move into a future society.”
Graphic Design Professor Meghan Gaul spoke for the art department.
“Our department will be using a variety of different solutions based on the course content and learning outcomes,” Gaul said.
Gaul is also the chair for the department of art and design.
“We are supplementing with video tutorials, some recorded by us and some available through educational resources and we are looking into other tools for conducting our frequent classroom critiques, such as VoiceThread,” Gaul said.
VoiceThread is used for live discussions and recording video feedback to respond to images and videos of student work, Gaul said.
The department is taking advantage of free resources provided by the art community supplements and replacing some of the studio projects with research components to achieve its objectives, Gaul said.
The department explored virtual gallery openings of our own for our seniors who have yet to install work in Rall Gallery, Gaul said.
“In some ways, we are getting to explore art in a new way and to see works that are otherwise not typically available,” Gaul said.
The optimism continued with Theater Professor Joel Egger.
Egger is using Zoom and Google for his online courses.
“The play writing class will meet twice a week on Zoom to discuss the ongoing writing assignments and final project of writing a larger piece,” Egger said.
After reading final drafts of plays, Egger hopes to see these play’s performances in the upcoming semester.
“Our goals for giving our students the best theatre training and experiential learning environment we can to sharpen their talents in the performing arts are unchanged,” Egger said. “We're going to commit to that mission with all our hearts.”
Physics and Engineering Professor Cale Stolle, alongside the rest of the science department, took an on-hands learning approach with in-person classes.
“We really value the application of material to real-world situations,” Stolle said. “Much of what our curriculum is centered around involves communal inquiry, design, development, and testing.”
Stolle wanted to continue labs and resume normalcy.
“Doane does on-ground instruction better than any other school in Nebraska, in my opinion,” Stolle said. “There is a significant and continuous demand for that instruction.”
Stolle noted the need to be flexible.
“We need to adapt to being more tech friendly, but we also need to ensure we remain the quality institution we have always been,” Stolle said.
Music Professor Kurt Runestad directs three choirs at Doane - Doane Choir, Collegiate Choir and Doublewide.
The online format is heavily impacting performance-based ensembles, Runestad said.
“The inability to [breathe the same air in the same room] has necessitated that we pivot to some other activities,” Runestad said.
Activities including listening to music, responding to music, writing and reflecting on the meaning of music and the effects of American education during these times, Runestad said.
“We are doing the best we can, all of us--and there are some important insights that students are sharing with one another online that might otherwise have not happened,” Runestad said.
Music Professor Jay Gilbert said he has assigned band members individual projects.
“When this assignment is complete, I intend to make a book of these works for the band members to have as a memento of this unprecedented time,” Gilbert said.