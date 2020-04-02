Doane Student Media won 12 awards, including 6 first-place honors, at the Northern Plains Collegiate Media Association Golden Leaf Awards contest.
Doane won for the best overall website, Doaneline, which now features dozens of stories about COVID-19 and how the Doane community is coping with the virus. Doaneline also took second place for the best social media main page, its Facebook page.
The Doane Owl was named the third best newspaper in the association, which features newspapers from colleges in Nebraska and South Dakota.
Caitlyn Nelson, the Owl editor in chief, won three awards, including a first-place honor for the best profile headlined "The man behind the microphone."
Chandler Farnsworth, Doaneline multimedia coordinator, won two awards, including first place for the best online home page.
Jace Tamayei, Doaneline content producer, also won two awards, including first place for the best multimedia feature story, "Up and coming artist."
The judgest praised Tamayei for his "good use of different media with a picture of an album cover, a story and a video."
Doane alum Lauren Wagner, who now covers education for the Norfolk Daily News, also won two awards. Both were first-place honors. She won for the best general news story headlined "Three senators leave Student Congress." She also took the top prize for the best breaking news story, "Library director put on leave."
About the library director story, the judges praised Wagner for using quotes that added context and showed that the story contained several sides. The judges said Wagner's story about Student Congress included "excellent writing and organization" that helped make a complex story understandable.
Other award winners were:
- Caitlyn Nelson: second place, best feature photo, "Pied for a cause;" and second place, best sports game story, "Tiger fans roar for football victory."
- Jace Tamayei: second place, best multimedia sports story, "Volleyball sweeps Hastings."
- Chandler Farnsworth: third place, best multimedia news story, "Doane participates in global climate strike."
The award ceremony was to take place Saturday at Chadron State College but was canceled because of COVID-19.