Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recommends there be no gatherings greater than 10 people for the next two weeks.
This would affect weddings, gyms, funerals, schools, restaurants and businesses.
“These are trying times but what this is about is protecting those who are most at risk in our community,” Ricketts said in a press conference.
Ricketts said there is only one case of community spread coronavirus in Nebraska. The state can currently test 200 people a day, but is expanding testing capabilities.They have not needed to test this many people yet because of a screening process to test for other illnesses before getting a COVID-19 test.
Nebraska schools are also becoming a concern as many public schools are still in session. Nebraska’s Commissioner for the Department of Education said schools should abide by the [no gatherings of 10 or more for two weeks] guidelines and prepare to transition to remote learning by the end of the week.
Nebraska is loosening regulations regarding employment benefits. The state’s trust fund is in a good position to accommodate this, Ricketts said.