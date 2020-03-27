Doane Relay for Life, originally happening on April 20, will be moved to April 24, and will be a virtual, online event.
The Doane Relay for Life leadership team is working through details and will announce more information at a later date, an event announcement said.
This change was made after closely monitoring the coronavirus situation. All in-person Relay for Life events for the next eight weeks are suspended to prioritize the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and participants.
The American Cancer Society remains available to provide information, support and guidance to patients and families 24 hours a day, seven days a week on its website cancer.org or its free helpline 1(800) 227-2345.
For more information on changes, contact Amber Rouse at amber.rouse@cancer.org.