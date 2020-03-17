For students, the news of Doane transitioning to online classes and social distancing becoming a priority was difficult to process, but for seniors it meant saying goodbye too early.
Seniors left for spring break not knowing it was their last days of normality at Doane.
“I was sad that I went to my last college class in person without even knowing it,” senior Kyle Hart said.
Senior Marques Higgins was initially sad about the decision, but knew it was the best decision for the situation.
“Being a music student and being in the musical this year, I knew that it would mean the end of our rehearsals, which were a place of sanctuary for me. I didn’t know that the Friday before spring break would be my last time being a part of the choir,” Higgins said.
Hart said he will miss the people most of all. He understands Doane’s decision, but is sad about not getting to say the proper goodbye to friends and faculty on campus.
“Doane is home and has been for the past four years for all of us. Having to end our college career like that is weird but something Doane thought that needed to be done,” Hart said.
Doane is known for its small class sizes and the relationships that are built between students and faculty due to that.
Senior Logan Lichter also will miss the face-to-face classes and says that online classes will be an adjustment.
“I think one of the best things about Doane in the time spent in class with professors, being able to interact with them face-to-face and with that gone now, it is going to be an adjustment for everyone. I think some classes are going to be able to make that transition better than others,” Lichter said.
Senior HELPS student Ryan Mueller is concerned that the personal touch of Doane will become more difficult with this transition.
“Even with professors taking every measure they can, scheduling a phone call or zoom meeting is not the same as going into office hours,” Mueller said.
Since Higgins is a music student, his classes were hands-on but he finds comfort in still keeping contact with the professors he has “come to know and love.”
Seniors urge administration not to cancel commencement.
“We all worked four years to walk across that stage. I don't want to be mailed my diploma,” Hart said. “Commencement and getting that diploma is something myself and all the seniors have been looking forward to from the day we got onto campus. Even if it is just close family, we deserve the chance to walk across the stage.”
Lichter also hopes that graduation will not be cancelled.
“Even if they limit the number of people who can come and only allow the parents of the students, I think it would be completely worth it.”
Fifth year senior Marques Higgins said that commencement is an important part of the college experience that he will never get again.
“Being a fifth year student, I’ve worked very hard to get where I’m at and commencement is something that is very important to me and something I’ve worked towards,” Higgins said. “I would feel sort of incomplete.”
Seniors Taylor McHugh and Hannah Allfree said that this decision should have been made in increments and not all at once.
“I understand that we are in unprecedented times, but we should not be making rash decisions as we do not know what the future will hold,” McHugh said.
Allfree thought Doane should have modeled after Concordia University with an extended spring break and then online classes happening until April 3, where the university would then re-evaluate the situation.
“I feel like this was a very hard choice to make, and I appreciate the thought of keeping all Doane students safe,” Allfree said. “I think we could have proceeded with caution without disrupting the entire semester.”
Mueller believes that the spring break played a role in the decision process for the university.
“I think if it had not been Spring Break the decision to close would have made less sense given how isolated Doane is,” Mueller said. “We would be a social distanced campus on our own without potential to spread the disease. But with Spring Break happening and the uncertainty of whether someone could have contracted it over break, I understand.”
Even with the changes, students like Vogel are staying positive.
“I (and all of us) have a really cool opportunity to grow close to our friends and family by leaning on them and spending time with them in isolation. We also have a chance to grow through this really hard time and learn a lot about ourselves,” Vogel said. “We can't change the situation and our attitudes moving forward are really going to impact how each person takes this. I just want to be encouraging and try to see how this is going to help me grow.”
Higgins also is staying positive saying that it is a life lesson that people are learning.
“It’s definitely a lesson in life that we are learning though,” Higgins said. “Things can change in an instant whether you’re prepared or not which is hard but is also an important lesson to keep mindful of.”