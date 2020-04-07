Five students declared themselves candidates for Student Congress president and vice president.
Sophomore Haley Miller, junior Kenneth Weber and junior Brandon Crom are running for president. Junior Quinn Martin and sophomore Kade Wehrs are running for vice president.
Miller said she’s passionate about the students at Doane.
“I want to be their voice and their bridge to the administration to share any concerns or frustrations,” Miller said.
She’s served as a senator for the past two years.
“I also want to lead Student Congress to be more available to students in order to create an environment where students feel comfortable talking to Senators,” Miller said.
Weber is running to be a voice for students.
“I would like to combine my leadership skills and abilities with my diverse viewpoints and passion for Doane,” Weber said.
Crom said he intends on closing the communication gap between faculty and students.
“I want all of the students on campus to feel like they have a say in what happens on campus,” Crom said.
Martin is campaigning for vice president.
“I am running for vice president because I firmly believe that I am the most capable and qualified person for the position due to my experience and capacity to lead,” Martin said.
He talked about his experience on StuCo.
“During my time on [Student] Congress, I have been the Community Development Committee Chair and the Food Committee Chair,” Martin said. “As I approach my senior year I feel that it is my responsibility to Student Congress and the Student Body to take on this role.”
Wehrs is running for the students.
“I'm running because I want all of the students at Doane to have the best experience possible while still getting a degree,” Wehrs said.
Voting for these positions will take place electronically on April 14 and 15.
Junior Tyler Garder, current StuCo vice president, addressed the election voting process.
Students will receive an email when it’s time to vote.
With the help of IT workers Derek Bierman and Ryan Dorshorst, students will be able to vote electronically.
The website has a safeguard. Students cannot vote multiple times, Garder said.
“As of right now, the times haven't been officially set, but you will be able to vote at any time once you receive the email, until the end,” Garder said.
The voting time frame is April 14, at 10 a.m. until April 15, at 5 p.m.
You can vote at any time between the start and end, Garder said.
“Voting will happen on a website called election runner,” Garder said. "Simply by clicking on the link, it’ll take 10 seconds for students to vote.”
Results for president and vice president will be announced on the evening of April 15.
Presidential candidates:
Haley Miller
Academic year: Sophomore
Major: Biology
Hometown: Plattsmouth, NE
"I am running for Student Congress President because I am passionate about the students here at Doane. I want to be their voice and their bridge to the administration to share any concerns or frustrations. Through being a senator for the past two years, I’ve gotten to learn a lot about how Doane operates, and I want to share this knowledge with students in order to help them understand where their money goes. I also want to lead Student Congress to be more available to students in order to create an environment where students feel comfortable talking to Senators about questions or concerns they may have."
Kenneth Weber
Academic Year: Junior
Major: Elementary Education, Middle School Math Endorsement
Hometown: Herrin, Illinois
"I am running for Student Congress President because I would like to combine my leadership skills and abilities with my diverse viewpoints and passion for Doane. I want to be a voice for any and all students when having discussions with faculty, staff and administration to improve each and every student’s experience."
Brandon Crom
Academic year: Junior
Major: Environmental Engineering
Hometown: Lincoln NE
"I am running, because want to help bridge the gap between students and faculty by improving communication. I want all of the students on campus to feel like they have a say in what happens on campus."
Vice president candidates:
Quinn Martin
Academic year: Junior
Major: Business Administration and minoring in Accounting and Communication
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
"I am running for Vice President because I firmly believe that I am the most capable and qualified person for the position due to my experience and capacity to lead! During my time on Congress, I have been the Community Development Committee Chair and the Food Committee Chair, so as I approach my senior year I feel that it is my responsibility to Student Congress and the Student Body to take on this role!"
Kade Wehrs
Academic year: Sophomore
Major: Biology and chemistry
Hometown: Lincoln, NE
"I'm running because I want all of the students at Doane to have the best experience possible while still getting a degree."