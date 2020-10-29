Barrett trips up during questioning

When Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse questioned Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her hearings earlier this October, some questions proved more difficult than anticipated.
He asked her to name “the five freedoms” the First Amendment protects, and after naming freedom of speech, religion, press and assembly, she was unable to recall the final freedom.
The freedom she missed was the freedom to redress, or protest, or the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
As a teacher of law at Notre Dame for two decades and spending three years as a judge on the Seventh Circuit, questions like these should have been relatively easy for her, but they proved to be a decent challenge.
Sasse then asked Barrett to explain why James Madison grouped those five freedoms together, and she was unable to answer that too.
“I don’t know why, actually. I’m sure there’s a story that I don’t know there about why those appeared in the First Amendment all together rather than being split up in different amendments,” Barrett said.
Sasse, who received a doctorate at Yale in American history, explained that the freedoms were clustered together because they are interconnected and support each other.
“You don’t really have freedom of religion if you don’t also have freedom of assembly. You don’t really have freedom of speech if you can’t also publish your beliefs and advocate for them…” Sasse said.
While Barrett may have missed the mark on these questions, it was the only time during her two-day questioning where she faltered.
She was good-natured about her dropping the ball on the questions.
“Sometimes [questions meant to be] softballs turn out not to be softballs,” Barrett said.
Another large part of the hearing was focused on her political philosophies regarding the Constitution.
She is a self-described “originalist” and views the Constitution as a document meant to be read at face-value, and she is more inclined to vote on issues the way the Founding Fathers would have.
“The fact that there wasn’t the Internet or computers or blogs in 1971 doesn’t mean that the First Amendment’s free speech clause couldn’t apply to those things now,” Barrett said in response to criticism that her originalist philosophy is too restrictive.