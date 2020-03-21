Over 15,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in the United States, along with over 200 deaths in relation to the virus, according to the CDC.
However, these numbers may be skewed. A Forbes article explains how U.S. COVID-19 testing has been known for being lacking, leading to the true number of positive cases in the U.S. to remain unknown, with continuous updates being made to the number of cases. The U.S. has performed approximately 104,000 COVID-19 tests since the virus began to spread in the country last month.
Since the increase in the number of tests being performed, the number of positive cases has almost doubled on a daily basis, leading to the U.S. being known as the country with the fastest COVID-19 growth in the world.
In response to the rapid increase in identified cases, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered approximately 40 million residents of the state to shelter in place, as much as possible, until further notice on March 19. This action comes in response to a model predicting about 56 percent, or about 25 million Californians could be infected with COVID-19 over the next eight weeks if drastic action is not taken.
People are allowed to leave their homes, but are encouraged to limit travel for essential needs. Places that will remain open include:
Gas stations
Pharmacies
Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
Banks
Laundromats/laundry services
Government program buildings and law enforcement offices will remain open to the public during this time.
Connecticut, Illinois and New York also issued orders today for residents to shelter in place and limit travel to essential needs only. These drastic orders come as an attempt to prevent the U.S. health care system from becoming overwhelmed with patients, said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.