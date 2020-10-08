Opinion: Doane cannot afford to cut Honors

One of my greatest accomplishments has been being part of Doane’s Honors Program. Since the announcement that the Honors Program may be cut because of prioritization, I have been gutted by the idea.
I pride myself on my work ethic and quality results. I do not cut corners when it comes to learning. I pressure myself to be a perfectionist when it comes to essays, projects, or really any assignment.
The Honors Program has given me the opportunity to exercise those skills and build new ones. I have learned to fail but bounce back with more conviction than before. Without those experiences, I know I would not be working for the Doane OWL nor would I be the Vice President of DULSA because I would be too scared of failure to even try.
Honestly, the Honors Program was one of the biggest selling points of Doane for me. My high school did not provide any opportunities for academic advancement, so when I heard about Doane’s Honors Program, I was instantly drawn to this school.
If the Honors Program does get cut, I don’t know how I will build my academic skills to the extent that I have over the past year. Yes, I will still seek out leadership positions in different groups, but it will not compare to the Honors Program.
My entire life I have been told my work was great, no problems! The Honors Program has been my only experience receiving genuine constructive feedback on my work. That has helped me grow immensely as a learner and as a person in terms of being humble and open to other ideas.
Academic skills are not the only advantage to the Honors Program, though. Radically different perspectives are showcased in class, and you have to confront pressing issues head-on. You can’t just ignore problems and hope they go away.
The Honors Program is building the leaders of tomorrow. Without the Program, Doane students will be missing out on an incalculably rich experience.
I hope Doane ultimately decides to keep the Honors Program, but that is out of my hands. The only thing I can do is make my opinion heard and keep pushing for self-growth, two essential skills I have learned so far in the Honors Program.