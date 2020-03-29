Not only has COVID-19 shut all of us in our houses it has also closed all the gyms. Here are five free ways to avoid the “Quarantine-19”, similar to the “Freshman-15”, but worse.
YouTube has videos for at home workouts The first one I recommend is Pop Sugar Fitness. I’ve really enjoyed the 30-Minute hip-hop workout with Tabata, but there are other workouts on the Pop Sugar Fitness channel too. Another one to use is Pamela Reif. One of my personal favorite ones is Yoga with Adriene. My neighbor introduced me to her YouTube page and I’ve been using it as a great alternative since I’m not able to go to my yoga class.
Beach Body on Demand is a free app and website that gives you access to different workout programs when you sign up for a Beach Body membership, which requires in-app purchases. One of the ones that I liked is 21-day fix, but there are other great ones on there that help you stay motivated for working out at home.
Run outside or a nice stroll
Being cooped up inside and social distancing isn’t the most ideal, but that doesn’t mean that you have to stop going outside and going on runs or walks. If you do go outside for a run, walk or jog with someone else, be sure to practice six feet distance between you and the other person.
Just do it. The Nike Training Club app is free and has workouts that you can do in the comfort of your own home or after quarantine ends in the gym. Workout times range from five to 45 minutes so whether you want a quick workout or spend a little more time burning calories. Nike Training Club also connects to Apple Health to help you keep track of your workouts if you are an Apple user.
Tik Tok, a social media app, is a popular place for users to bust a move. Tik Tok dances like The Renegade and Hit the Beat get you on our feet and moving, and can be fun for the whole family. Grab your phone and your quarantine buddy and get those Tik Tok followers. If you are 21-years-old or older you can follow Lucas Scott Hanson and his at-home exercise routines that get you moving and boozing.