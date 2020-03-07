The Doane Track and Field teams ended the season at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National competition with 12 NAIA All-American titles, a pair of top 10 finishes and two national champions.
Senior Kate Grint topped her final indoor competition off with a first place finish in the indoor women’s shot put event. Grint is the third woman Tiger to ever win this event and the first to win since 2000. She also is the first women’s indoor national champion in any event since 2016, according to Doane Athletics.
Senior Levi Sudbeck closed out his indoor career with a second men’s heptathlon champion title. Sudbeck won this event last year, but this year he earned it with a major comeback. In the first event of the heptathlon, 60 meter dash, Sudbeck landed himself last, but slowly pulled his way to the top - all the way to the top of the podium.
The men’s and women’s teams both ended in the top 10 with the men’s team in fourth and women’s team tied for tenth.
At nationals, nine Tigers earned 12 All-American titles.
Senior Henry Arnold, Sudbeck and Grint earned two All-American titles each. Arnold in men’s long jump and men’s triple jump. Sudbeck earned his in heptathlon and men’s pole vault. Grint earned hers in women’s shot put and the women’s weight throw.
Other All-Americans include:
• Tyce Hryza
• Ajack Waikur
• Julius Dickmander
• Alexis Dale
• Courtney Schindler
• Jordyn Stearns
Complete list of finishes at nationals include:
Men -
• Richard Dover - weight throw 16th
• Paul Sandoz - weight throw 26th
• Levi Sudbeck - heptathlon 1st, pole vault 5th
• Julius Dickmander - heptathlon 5th, pole vault no height
• Ajack Waikur - high jump 3rd, triple jump 13th
• Jake Heitkamp - high jump 12th
• Jacob Hruska - high jump no height
• Henry Arnold - long jump 6th, triple jump 8th
• Tyce Hruza - pole vault 2nd
• 4x400 meter relay - 10th
Women -
• Nicole Harms - long jump 27th
• Annika Pingel - 600 meter run 11th
• Kate Grint - shot put 1st, weight throw 8th
• Teryn Koch - weight throw 16th
• Jordyn Stearns - shot put 6th
• Courtney Schindler - pole vault 4th
• Alyssa Downs - pole vault 15th
• Alexis Dale - high jump 5th
• Isabelle Watson - high jump 17th
• 4x400 meter relay - 15th
• 4x800 meter relay - 13th