Cheer team takes second, Dance team claims third

The Doane cheer and dance teams got second and third, respectively, at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Northwest Regional qualifier last week.
The teams headed to Sioux City, Iowa to compete against nine other Great Plains Athletic Conference schools. Midland won both team competitions in both cheer and dance; earning automatic bids to the NAIA National Championships.
The Doane cheer team’s finish was a program-best, according to Doane Athletics. The team scored a 68.85, which is well above their average for the season. According to the NAIA, the team’s average score throughout the season has been 62.58.
The dance team equaled their finish last year, with their score of 75.98.
Their third-place finish didn’t qualify them for nationals and had to wait for the at-large bids to be announced. This announcement was made Sunday and the Tigers just missed out on a return to the national event by one spot, according to Doane Athletics.
While neither team earned the titles they were hoping for, the dance team had two members earn all-conference awards and three earn all-American awards.
Sophomore Sarah DeBoer and junior Renee Lukowicz both were named to the GPAC Dance All-Conference Team.
Junior Olivia DeFord, Lukowicz and DeBoer all earned all-American honors. Deford and Lukowicz made the NAIA Dance All-American honors and DeBoer received an honorable mention to the team.